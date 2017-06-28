Arsenal closing in on a £30m deal for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is looking to add some firepower to his attack this summer and the Frenchman is keen on signing the Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.
The 21-year-old had a very good season with the Ligue 1 outfit last year and is highly rated around Europe. Lemar is valued at around £30m and Arsenal should be able to afford that quite easily.
According to Daily Mail, Arsenal have already begun talks with Monaco regarding a transfer and talks have progressed quickly. The report also claims that Wenger is confident of signing the player this summer.
Lemar would be Arsenal’s second summer signing after Sead Kolasinac. The former Schalke defender joined the Gunners on a free transfer earlier this summer.
The Monaco forward is a world-class talent and he could be a key player for Arsenal alongside the likes of Ozil and Sanchez. The Gunners have been linked with Alexandre Lacazette as well and it seems that Wenger is planning a completely new attacking trio for next season.
Lemar scored 14 goals and picked up 17 assists for Monaco last season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Walcott and Welbeck in terms of sheer ability.
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a move away from Emirates this week and Lemar could be a replacement for the England midfielder as well.