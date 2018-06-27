Arsenal close to signing Sokratis from Dortmund

Arsenal are closing in on the capture of Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.
The club’s sporting director Michael Zorc has confirmed that the player is likely to join Arsenal this summer but the deal is not completely finalised yet.
Sky Sports believe that the deal could be announced on the 1st of July.
Unai Emery has already signed the likes of Lichtsteiner and Leno this summer and it seems that Sokratis will be his third summer signing.
The likes of Torreira and Soyuncu are expected to come in as well.
Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the top four spots next season and they need to improve their defence. The likes of Lichtsteiner and Sokratis should prove to be useful additions.
Both players have played at a top level and they have plenty of experience.
Sokratis’ versatility will be a major plus for Emery during rotation. The Dortmund defender can operate as a right back as well as a right-sided centre back.
Furthermore, he is used to playing in a high pressing attacking system at Dortmund and therefore he should be able to settle in at Arsenal without any problems.