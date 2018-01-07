Arsenal close to signing Jonny Evans from WBA

Arsenal are close to agreeing on a fee with West Brom for Jonny Evans.
The former Manchester United defender has been linked with a move away from WBA for a while now and it seems that Wenger is close to securing his services.
Evans has been linked with Manchester City heavily but latest reports claim that the Gunners are likely to sign him for a fee of around £25million.
Arsenal need to improve their defence and Evans could be the ideal short-term partner for Koscielny. Mustafi has been quite inconsistent and Mertesacker is simply past his peak.
The likes of Holding have been starting in the recent weeks but Wenger knows that he needs experience at the back in order to secure a top-four finish.
Evans is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and £25million in this market looks like a bargain.
It will be interesting to see whether Manchester City make a late move for the player now. Pep Guardiola has been keeping tabs on the player for a while and City certainly have the resources to hijack Arsenal’s move for the player.