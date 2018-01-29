Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal close to agreeing a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal close to agreeing a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

29 January, 2018 Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal are close to agreeing a fee for the Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is likely to cost around £60 million. According to Telegraph, Dortmund are waiting to bring in a replacement before letting the player leave and therefore the transfer could drag on to deadline day.

Arsenal had two bids rejected for the Bundesliga star earlier this month and they have decided to match the asking price now. The report adds that Aubameyang wants to leave the German club and he is keen on a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have sold Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez to Everton and Manchester United earlier this month and it was vital to bring in the right replacements.

With the top four race still very much in the balance, Arsenal will be hoping to finish the season strongly and return to the Champions League.

The arrival of Mkhitaryan has already strengthened the side and Aubameyang will add a cutting edge to their attack as well. The 28-year-old striker has scored 21 goals so far this season.

Summer signing Alexandre Lacazette is still getting to grips with English football and therefore bringing in Aubameyang to share his goalscoring burden would be ideal.

The transfer window closes on Wednesday and the fans will be delighted if Arsenal manage to get the striker in before that.

Meanwhile, BBC Journalist Michael Gravesande tweeted that German outlets believe an agreement has been reached for Aubameyang. The Gunners are set to pay around £53million (€60million) for the Gabonese striker.

Morgan Gibbs-White agrees new deal with Wolves
Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for highly-rated Monaco star

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com