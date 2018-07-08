Arsenal close in on signing Guendouzi, will complete medical on Monday

According to French football expert Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Matteo Guendouzi. The news comes as a shock given how it came out of nowhere, but a deal for the Lorient midfielder has reportedly been agreed and he will complete a medical on Monday.
Guendouzi rose through the youth ranks to the Lorient first-team in 2016 and has gone on to make 30 appearances for the Ligue 2 outfit. He’s a defensive midfielder who has represented France at u19 level and could have a bright future in football.
Arsenal are strengthening their midfield after losing Jack Wilshere this summer. The English playmaker opted against signing a new deal with the Gunners after being told by new manager Unai Emery that he wouldn’t be guaranteed a regular spot in the starting eleven.
Sampdoria’s Lucas Torreira is expected to join Arsenal this summer to provide more steel in the engine room, but Guendouzi looks to be another player on his way to the Emirates. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but he looks set to be plying his trade in the red half of North London.
