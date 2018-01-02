Arsenal have made their first transfer business of 2018, agreeing a deal with Charlton Athletic for their 19-year-old English striker.
According to London News Online, Arsenal’s Stephy Mavididi cut his loan spell short with Preston North End, and will join the Addicks for the rest of the campaign.
The teenager made just three league starts during his time with the Lancashire club, and returns to Charlton where he played five times last season.
His move to Preston saw him fail to score in 10 league appearances and one outing in the EFL Cup, but Mavididi will be hoping more game time under Karl Robinson will see the best from him.
The England u20 international impressed in his first spell with Athletic, before a hamstring injury cut his time short with the London outfit. He spent most of time on the bench with Preston, racking up just 20 minutes of football since late November.
Competition for places was intense, and Mavididi never managed to edge his way ahead of Jordan Hugill, who is the side’s top scorer in all competitions this campaign.
He also spent a lot of time operating in a wider role, behind the more experienced Tom Barkhuizen and Callum Robinson, whom manager Alex Neil preferred in the Preston attack.
Regardless, a return to Charlton could be exactly what Mavididi needs to turn his season around.
