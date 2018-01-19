According to BBC Sport’s David Ornstein, Arsenal’s proposed deal for Brazilian forward Malcom is off, with the Gunners considering him “too inexperienced”.
The 20-year-old, who joined the Ligue 1 side from Corinthians in 2016, has been in fantastic form for Bordeaux this season, scoring and creating 12 goals.
His performances in France have led to increased interest from the likes of Arsenal and rivals Tottenham Hotspur, according to Goal, but it appears the Gunners won’t pursue him any more this month.
No developments expected today on Sanchez/Mkhitaryan. Still work to do as currently Mkhitaryan deal hasn't moved on & could yet go either way. Arsenal hopeful on that + Aubameyang. Talks continue. Malcom off – meetings held but eventually deemed too inexperienced #AFC #MUFC #BVB
— David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 19, 2018
Malcom is valued at around £40m, a price Arsenal don’t seem willing to pay for somebody not yet the finished article. Nevertheless, the Gunners are in need of a forward as Alexis Sanchez looks set to join Manchester United.
Arsenal pulling out of the deal could see Tottenham lead the race for his signature, however, while putting pressure on Arsene Wenger to land Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.
It’s certainly strange that the Gunners consider Malcom inexperienced given they’ve held talks about a potential move, and were interested in him all the way back in 2015 before he moved to Bordeaux.
He might have been keen for a move too, as Bordeaux are struggling in Ligue 1 this season – currently just two points above the relegation zone. Nevertheless, it appears Malcom won’t be headed to the Emirates Stadium.
Stats from Transfermarkt.