Arsenal can sign Evans for €31million – Wenger wants him

Arsenal are currently 6th in the Barclays Premier League and they need to step up big time to earn Champions League qualification.
The north Londoners have already conceded 31 goals in 24 league fixtures this season and Arsene Wenger must sign a top defender to strengthen the back line before the winter transfer window closes in a few days time.
The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans from West Brom and the latest reports are interesting.
According to an exclusive report covered by The Sun, Arsenal offered a package worth 25 million pounds to sign the former Manchester United center back but that is not going to be enough because now, the Baggies are at least demanding a fee worth 27 million pounds (€31million).
The British source have claimed that Wenger wants to sign the 30-year-old star and sees him as the ideal man to reinforce the defense. Furthermore, it is stated that City were interested in Evans as well but now they are chasing Laporte and that has left Arsenal as the only genuine option to the center half.
The Albions are currently 19th in the table and losing their captain will be a huge blow. However, as per the Sun, they are prepared to sell him this month if the price is right.
In the current campaign, the veteran defender has so far featured in 21 league games for the Baggies and scored 2 goals. Evans won three PL titles under Alex Ferguson at Manchester United but is he good enough to strengthen Arsenal’s back line?