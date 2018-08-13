Arsenal boss Unai Emery says that Bernd Leno must wait for his chance

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has said that Bernd Leno must wait for his chance to get first-team action in goal.
Leno arrived at the Gunners this summer from Bayer Leverkusen.
The German was expected by many to play in goal during the Gunners 2-0 loss against Manchester City on Sunday.
However, Emery instead opted to utilize the veteran Petr Cech in goal.
Cech was decent enough on the day.
While a 2-0 loss was not the way that Emery would have wanted to start his tenure as new Gunners boss, the result came against City who are perhaps the strongest side in the Premier League on paper.
There is certainly no shame in going down against Pep Guardiola’s men and things may get better for the club from here on.
They next face a trip against Chelsea next week and then play against West Ham the following week.
These two upcoming fixtures are games in which Arsenal can strongly aim to win.
While addressing the goalkeeping situation at his club, Emery told the Arsenal website: “We want the competition between the goalkeepers and also every player in the squad. Despite the position, it is the same opportunity and the same chances for all the goalkeepers.
“We spoke also and Petr Cech, he is doing very well. Today as well, I think he played well also. He has this experience for continuing to defend our goal. Also, Leno is starting with us. He is working very well, he played well in pre-season too but he has to wait for his chance to arrive.”
Emery’s comments do suggest that neither keeper is assured of a place in the starting xi. If the 36-year-old Cech has a bad day as he had many last season, he may end up losing his place in the side.