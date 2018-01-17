Arsenal could be fearing the worst with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain looking to sign the North London club’s brightest academy graduate.
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson could be on his way out of the club, with little progress being on contract talks. The 18-year-old has a deal with the Gunners until 2019 but isn’t close to extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are two clubs named as potential suitors for the England u19 international, although Arsenal have no desire to sell such a promising talent. With Theo Walcott having recently left to join Everton, the Gunners aren’t likely to let his future replacement exit without a fight.
Nelson, who has scored one goal in six games for the Young Lions, has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, playing in every Europa League and FA Cup game. He featured in all but one of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup clashes too, and has played just one reserve game since September.
The 18-year-old looks to have a bright future, and Arsenal won’t want to miss out on such a talent because they’ve failed to tie him down to a long-term contract. They’ll be hoping to make progress with Nelson sooner rather than later, as the lure of Real and PSG could be too great to turn down.
Stats from Transfermarkt.