Arsenal blow as Wilshere considers exit after failed contract talks

According to The S*n, Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere could exit the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season following a breakdown in contract talks. The 26-year-old, who is currently on £120k-per-week, has rejected a 25% salary to sign a new deal, and may leave when his contract expires in the summer.
It’s a major blow for manager Arsene Wenger who has spoken publicly about his desire to keep Wilshere at the club. He said earlier in the week: “I want Jack to sign very quickly and I am happy to find the pen for him. Talks are progressing, but the decision belongs to him and we have to respect that.
“Our desire has been clearly expressed and numbered and, after that, the player has to find satisfaction as well”. Wilshere has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season, having recovered from a leg fracture suffered in April 2017 to nail down a starting place in the Premier League.
He spent 2016/17 out on loan with Bournemouth in a bid for more playing time and is now a regular alongside Granit Xhaka back in Arsenal colours. The Gunners have been short of form, however, currently sitting sixth in the table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
As for Wilshere, the English international has featured in 11 of Arsenal’s last 12 Premier League games. The proposed deal put to him would incentivise more appearances in lieu of a lucrative salary given his injury woes, but the midfielder isn’t going to sign until he gets what he believes he deserves.
Arsene Wenger – £8m-a-year
Ivan Gazidis – £2.6m in 2017
Mesut Ozil – £350k-per-week
Sead Kolasinac £120k-per-week
Arsenal – £25m profit in 2017 and £137.6m in cash reserves
Can't blame Jack Wilshere for turning down a 25% salary cut given how much money #AFC spend elsewhere.
— Crippy Cooke (@CrippyCooke) March 1, 2018
With Mesut Ozil earning himself a £200k-per-week payrise in January, while Arsenal recently announced £25m profit and £137.6m in cash reserves, Wilshere won’t be fooled into thinking the club can’t meet his demands.