Arsenal monitoring Benfica’s Andrija Zivkovic, Man Utd also in the mix

Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic.
Portuguese media outlet O Jogo have claimed the Gunners sent a team of scouts to watch the 21-year-old during Benfica’s 5-1 victory over Rio Ave on Saturday.
The Serbian international, who has a £52.5 million release clause in his contract, has also been watched by Manchester United over the past few months.
Zivkovic progressed through the Partizan Belgrade youth system, before making his senior debut in April 2013.
He signed his first professional contract with Partizan in August that year and went on to captain the club the following April.
Zivkovic signed a five-year deal with Benfica in July 2016. He had scored 24 goals in 93 appearances for Partizan.
He has represented Serbia at both junior and senior level and is recognised as one of the brightest up-and-coming talents in European football.
His diminutive stature could count against him in the Premier League and its debatable whether Zivkovic has the physique to be a success in England.
Valencia and Sevilla have also been linked with the player and a move to La Liga may suit his game better than the Premier League.