Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid confirmed starting line-ups

Arsenal face a tough task against tournament favourites Atletico Madrid as they bid to reach the final of this season’s Europa League.
Diego Simeone’s side are currently second in La Liga behind runaway leaders Barcelona and are already guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League.
Arsenal have had a largely untroubled passage to the semi-finals of the competition after finishing top of Group H with 13 points from their six matches.
Swedish side FK Ostersunds briefly threatened to spring a surprise in the round of 32, but Sead Kolasinac’s goal just after half-time in the second leg sealed a 4-2 aggregate success.
Arsenal drew Milan in the last 16 and eased to an impressive 2-0 win in the San Siro before completing the job with a 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners came from 2-0 down to draw the second leg of their quarter-final at CSKA Moscow 2-2, progressing to the last four 6-3 on aggregate.
Atletico entered the Europe League at the round of 32 having finished third in their Champions League group behind Roma and Chelsea.
The La Liga side went on to beat Denmark’s FC Copenhagen 5-1 on aggregate, before hammering Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow 8-1 overall in the last 16.
Atletico subsequently defeated Sporting Lisbon 2-1 on aggregate in their quarter-final tie and they will undoubtedly be the toughest side Arsenal have faced in the competition.
Arsenal are priced at 6/4 to win the first leg, with Ateltico available at 2/1 and the draw on offer at 11/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here it is – our team for #AFCvATL pic.twitter.com/ok796dnSGH
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 26, 2018
🏧👥 | ALINEACIÓN
¡Ya está aquí, nuestro ONCE para abrir estas semifinales de @EuropaLeague!
🔴⚪🔴¡Atleeeeeeeeeeeti!#ArsenalAtleti #AúpaAtleti #UEL pic.twitter.com/xlhoXKlmWZ
— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 26, 2018