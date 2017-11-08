Arsenal and Tottenham on alert as Lyon playmaker eyes move

Nabil Fekir could be the next French star heading for a big-money move to the Premier League.
The playmaker has been in stunning form this season, grabbing 11 goals for Lyon, but he has admitted he’s ready to test himself abroad.
“When you are from Lyon, the only French club that you are interested in is Lyon,” he told Le Parisien.
“There is nothing that tempts you more than that – Spain and England. Those are the two most attractive leagues, where they love football.
“From a technical point of view, it is neat. It is the best!
“In Spain, even the smaller teams are not scared of playing. I love the game, the beautiful game.
“The teams that are uniquely looking to be involved in and win duels do not interest me. That is not football.
“Aside from that, everyone has their preferred style.”
Fekir has been previously been linked with a move to Arsenal and a switch there would reunite him with former teammate Alexandre Lacazette.
With Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil looking likely to leave the Emirates Stadium a move for Fekir would make perfect sense, but the 24-year-old may also be an excellent fit for Spurs.
With the club set to move into a new stadium next season they will be eager to add some star quality to their squad and Fekir certainly fits the bill.