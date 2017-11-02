Arsenal and Newcastle eyeing move for Miguel Almiron

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for creative midfielder Miguel Almiron.
The Paraguayan international currently plays for Atlanta United in the MLS, but a series of impressive performances have brought him to the attention of the Premier League duo.
Italian news outlet Calciomercato says the 23-year-old has also been monitored by Serie A outfit Inter Milan.
Almiron has been in excellent form this season, scoring nine goals in 30 appearances for Atlanta.
He previously played for Club Atletico Lanus, where he helped the team win the Argentine Primera Division title in 2016.
Almiron represented his country in the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup and is rated as one Paraguay’s future stars.
He made his senior international debut for Paraguay in September 2015, and has gone on to play for the full national side in both the Copa America Centenario and 2018 World Cup qualifying.
A fee of around £15 million could be enough to lure Almiron away from the MLS and at that sort of price the talented midfielder is sure to attract even more attention over the coming months.