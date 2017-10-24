Arsenal and Manchester United could gamble on 150-goal German international

Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus could be on his way to the Premier League in 2018, with Arsenal and Manchester United believed to be monitoring his long-term injury, according to Sport Bild.
The 28-year-old is yet to play a game for BVB this season, having ruptured his cruciate ligament in May, and won’t make an appearance until 2018. Reus’ last game for Dortmund was in the DFB-Pokal final on May 27, having come off at half-time due to the injury.
He’s been unable to shake constant knee troubles for many years, and his long-term Dortmund future might be up in the air as a result. Reus’ contract will be up in 2019 and it’s unlikely he’ll get a new deal unless the club are convinced of limiting his knee injuries.
The German international, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, has made 189 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 150 goals. Reus spent half of last season out injured, featuring in just 17 Bundesliga games, which may put off Arsenal and Man Utd from making an approach.
However, both clubs could benefit from a prolific forward such as Reus. Arsenal are bracing themselves for the departure of Alexis Sanchez, whose contract is up in the summer. The Chilean is yet to engage in talks over an extension and a move in January or next summer looks in the offing as a result.
Reus would be an upgrade on the likes of Jesse Lingard and potentially Henrik Mkhitaryan, based on his form this season at Manchester United, so it perhaps wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Red Devils keeping an eye on his rehabilitation.