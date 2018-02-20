Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal and Man United set to go head-to-head for Kalidou Koulibaly

Arsenal and Man United set to go head-to-head for Kalidou Koulibaly

20 February, 2018 Arsenal, English Premier League, Manchester United, Napoli, Serie A, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Both clubs are keen to boost their defensive options and a summer bidding war looks on the cards.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato says Arsenal sent a team of scouts to watch Koulibaly in Napoli’s Europa League clash with RB Leipzig last week.

United are also in the market for a new centre-back and manager Jose Mourinho is believed to be keen on signing the 26-year-old.

Koulibaly began his senior club career with French side Metz in 2010, before moving to Belgian club Genk in 2012.

He joined Italian side Napoli two years later and soon established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A.

Koulibaly made his senior international debut with Senegal in 2015, and was a member of the squad that took part at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move for West Brom’s Jonny Evans during the January transfer window, but it now appears that manager Arsene Wenger has earmarked Koulibaly as the ideal player to shore up his defence.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have come in for plenty of criticism for their performances with United and Mourinho is also keen to strengthen his backline.

Koulibaly has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea in the past and is likely to command a fee in excess of £40 million.

Aston Villa backed for another promotion stumble against Preston
Leeds United tipped for tempting 16/1 return at Derby County
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).