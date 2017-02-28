Arsenal and Chelsea keeping tabs on Henry Onyekuru

Eupen winger Henry Onyekuru has been attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League with his impressive displays in Belgium.
The highly talented winger is a target for London giants Arsenal and Chelsea.
According to Daily Mail, several other European clubs like Celtic, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Monchengladbach and Lille are interested in signing the 19-year-old winger and have scouted him heavily this season.
Recently, Celtic submitted a concrete offer for the Nigerian. However, Eupen decided to turn down Celtic’s £1 million bid for their prized asset.
The report adds that Onyekuru was keen on a move to Celtic and tried to force a transfer. However, the player is now fully concentrated on Eupen after assurances that the Belgian outfit will sanction a sale in the summer.
Onyekuru has scored 12 goals for his club so far this season and is valued at £6 million.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Arsenal make their move for Onyekuru at the end of this season.
The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent and the likes of Conte and Wenger have the ability to develop his talent. Onyekuru is still lacking significant international experience and therefore finding a work permit will be tricky for his suitors.