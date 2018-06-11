Blog Competitions English Premier League Arsenal agree deal with Barcelona for Lopez, Sanllehi played key role

Arsenal agree deal with Barcelona for Lopez, Sanllehi played key role

11 June, 2018 Arsenal, Barcelona, English Premier League, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours


According to Sport, Arsenal have agreed a deal with Barcelona for Joel Lopez. Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi is believed to have played a key role in bringing the highly-rated defender to the Emirates, say Football.London.

Barca desperately tried to keep the youngster but were told he wasn’t signing a new deal. And as Lopez does not have a professional contract, Arsenal will only have to pay the Liga side a compensation fee.

Following in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Hector Bellerin, Fran Merida, Ignasi Miquel and Jon Toral who went from the Nou Camp to the Emirates, Lopez will develop in the academy, working alongside Per Mertesacker and Marcel Lucassen, the new Head of Coach and Player development.

We reported in May that Liverpool tried to sign the Barcelona defender bus was persuaded to reject their advances by Sanllehi, who was previously the Director of Football at the Catalan side.

It may be a number of years before fans see Lopez in the Arsenal first-team, but the interest in his signature from many clubs this summer is testament to his current ability and potential. The Gunners pride themselves on developing young talent, and the promising left-back could become a mainstay if all goes well.

Man City close in on Jorginho, Napoli president admits ‘deal can be done’
Chelsea linked with move for Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.