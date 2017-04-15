Arsenal agree deal to sign Schalke’s Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer

Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.
The 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and will join the Gunners on a free transfer in July.
According to Daily Mail, the likes of Everton were also interested in the Bosnian, but Arsene Wenger’s side have beaten their rivals in the chase. AC Milan also tried to lure the defender to Italy but Kolasinac made his decision after having negotiations with the London club on Monday.
Kolasinac was a target for Premier League leaders Chelsea during the January transfer window. However, the move never materialised and the Blues switched their attentions to Marcos Alonso back then. Chelsea even submitted a £5.3million bid for the Bundesliga star back then.
Kolasinac will now be Arsenal’s first summer signing and is expected to replace Monreal as their starting left back next season.
The German-born can operate as a centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder. His versatility will certainly be a positive for Wenger next season. The Gunners have often suffered from the lack of depth and having a player who can cover multiple positions during an injury crisis will prove to be invaluable.
Kolasinac has bagged 7 assists and 3 goals in 31 appearances for Schalke this season.