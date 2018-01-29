Arsenal agree deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.
Sky Sports Journalist Guillem Balague has confirmed that the player is all set to undergo his medical with the Gunners now.
ALL DONE! @Aubameyang7 will be #AFC player pending medical. Fixed fee of £53m with £2.5m adds on if major trophies won, pass CL group stage (so pays itself). Wages not even half what Alexis wanted. Not the only deal #AFC working on
🎥https://t.co/ExkYKc5j3S pic.twitter.com/o663v8kszE
— Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 29, 2018
Arsenal are set to pay around £53m for the 28-year-old striker. Dortmund will receive £2.5m in add-ons if the player wins major trophies with the Gunners.
Aubameyang wanted to leave the German club since the start of the month and he will be delighted to have found a solution. The player will now look to make an instant impact in the Premier League.
As for Arsenal, the Gunners have lost star player Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United earlier this month and they will be hoping that the 28-year-old can replace the Chilean’s contributions in attack.
98 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 98 Bundesliga goals since he debuted for Borussia Dortmund – only Robert Lewandowski (115) has scored more goals in the competition since then. Tenterhooks. pic.twitter.com/9YxaQPJh3m
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2018
Although Aubameyang is not similar to Sanchez in terms of style, he will provide the pace and goals up front.
98 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 98 Bundesliga goals:
Inside Box – 97
Outside Box – 1
Penalties – 10
Headed – 13
Right Foot – 64
Left Foot – 20
Other Body Part – 1
Poacher. pic.twitter.com/iXHx1rFuDJ
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2018
Arsenal will be determined to get back into the Champions League for next season and players like Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan could make a big difference for them in the remaining games.