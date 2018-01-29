Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Arsenal agree deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal agree deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

29 January, 2018 Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.

Sky Sports Journalist Guillem Balague has confirmed that the player is all set to undergo his medical with the Gunners now.

Arsenal are set to pay around £53m for the 28-year-old striker. Dortmund will receive £2.5m in add-ons if the player wins major trophies with the Gunners.

Aubameyang wanted to leave the German club since the start of the month and he will be delighted to have found a solution. The player will now look to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners have lost star player Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United earlier this month and they will be hoping that the 28-year-old can replace the Chilean’s contributions in attack.

Although Aubameyang is not similar to Sanchez in terms of style, he will provide the pace and goals up front.

Arsenal will be determined to get back into the Champions League for next season and players like Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan could make a big difference for them in the remaining games.

 

Newcastle set to sign Daniel Sturridge on loan
Transfer round-up: Liverpool star on his way, West Ham given "hands-off" warning, Manchester duo set for another transfer battle

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com