Arsenal agree deal to sign Lucas Torreira

Arsenal have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.
The player is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners now.
Torreira had a £21.9m release clause in his contract but Arsenal have decided to pay around £26.4m in order to beat Napoli to the Uruguayan’s signature.
The 22-year-old is one of the best young players in Serie A and he will be a top-class addition to Unai Emery’s midfield.
Arsenal have already discussed personal terms with the player’s representatives earlier in the week and the deal should be finalised soon.
Torreira’s arrival will improve Arsenal defensively as well as offensively. He will shield the back four better than Xhaka and his presence at the base of the midfield will allow creative players like Mkhitaryan, Ozil and Ramsey to play with more freedom.
The 22-year-old is all set to start for his country in the World Cup this summer and Arsenal fans will be excited to see how their new signing fares at the international stage.