Arsenal agree deal to sign Javi Garcia from PSG

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign the PSG goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia.
The Spaniard is all set for a reunion with Unai Emery at Emirates. The duo has worked together at PSG and Sevilla.
As per the reports, Garcia is very highly rated around Europe and he was instrumental in Alphonse Areola’s rise last season.
Emery will be hoping that Garcia can turn around Petr Cech’s form for Arsenal as well. The Premier League star has been quite inconsistent since joining the Gunners from Chelsea.
Arsenal are looking to bring in another quality keeper as well and Javi Garcia could prove to be a key addition for them.
The likes of Bernd Leno and Sergio Rico have been linked with a move to the Premier League side.
Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the top four spot next season and Emery will need all the help he can get. Bringing in a trusted colleague like Garcia could be crucial to the former PSG boss’s success in English football.