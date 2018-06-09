Arsenal agree deal for highly-rated midfielder Torreira

According to reports from Italy, Arsenal have agreed a deal for Sampdoria’s highly-rated midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old, who has also drawn interest from Napoli, has a £22m release clause which the Gunners are happy to meet to bring Torreira to the Emirates Stadium this summer – agent fees could prove a stumbling block, however.
New manager Unai Emery is overhauling the defence and strengthening the midfield ahead of the 2018/19 season. After Arsenal finished sixth in the Premier League table, 37 points off champions Manchester City, and conceded 51 goals in 38 games, big changes were needed.
Stephan Lichtsteiner has arrived on a free transfer from Juventus, Sokratis Papastathopoulos is expected to join from Borussia Dortmund this summer and Torreira could be the next player through the door. The Uruguayan international has racked up 74 appearances in all competitions since joining Sampdoria from Pescara in 2015.
He’s a defensive-minded player who will provide much-needed substance to the Arsenal midfield and could be a replacement for Jack Wilshere, whose future at the Emirates is uncertain this summer. Aaron Ramsey could also be leaving, as his contract has 12 months to run and he isn’t any closer to agreeing to an extension.
Arsenal reportedly have just £50m to spend on new recruits this summer, so they have to act wisely in the transfer market. If they’re willing to spend half on Torreira, they must be sure he’d be the right fit.
