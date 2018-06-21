According to Sport journalist Albert Roge, Arsenal have agreed a deal for Barcelona’s highly-rated defender Joel Lopez. It’s a big signing by Head of Football Relations Raul Sanllehi who The S*n say used his old connections with the Catalan giants to procure his signature, having previously been Sporting Director at the Camp Nou.
We reported earlier in June that Arsenal had all but signed Lopez thanks to Sanllehi, with the teenager turning down a contract from Barcelona and interest from Liverpool to make the switch to London. The promising left-back will likely develop in the u18s and be promoted to the reserve team when he’s deemed ready for the step-up.
With Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson all capable of playing left-back for Arsenal, Lopez has a tough task of getting into the first-team next season. He’ll likely have to be patient for opportunities but has a countryman in Monreal who can mentor his and prepare him for the Premier League. The experienced defender is currently with Spain at the World Cup.
Arsenal have been moving quickly in the transfer market this summer, signing Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira to follow. Lopez is one for the future.
