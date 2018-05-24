Arsenal agree biggest sleeve deal in Premier League history

Arsenal confirm they have agreed a three-year deal with ‘Visit Rwanda’, which will see the Rwanda Development Board become their first official sleeve partner. The ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo will be featured on the left sleeve of all the Arsenal sides next season.
Goal say the deal is the biggest in Premier League history and will finally see the Gunners match their rivals on the commercial front. Arsenal have signed a £10 million-a-year deal which surpasses Chelsea’s £6m-a-year partnership with Hyundai and Manchester City’s deal with Nexen Tire.
Players from Arsenal Women and Men will visit the country, while club coaches will host development camps for Rwandan children. The move should further boost tourism in the country, with Rwanda having already doubled their number of visitors in the last 10 years.
They’ve rapidly grown their economy in Africa and are now in a position to sign a lucrative sponsorship deal that should benefit both parties. Arsenal’s previous contract with kit sponsors Emirates didn’t allow them a sleeve sponsor until a recent extension afforded them another avenue to generate more revenue.
According to the club website, Arsenal’s shirt is seen 35 million times a day around the world. And if ‘Visit Rwanda’ is being viewed to the masses, the country could soon achieve their goal of being a leading tourist destination. They’ve already been awarded for leadership in tourism and competitiveness by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Economic Forum.