Antonio Conte’s text to Diego Costa has shocked the Chelsea board

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has informed Diego Costa that the Spanish international is no longer a part of his plans for next season.
Costa has revealed to the media that Conte sent him a text confirming the news earlier this week.
According to Daily Mail, the Chelsea board are in shock after this move from Conte. The Blues were looking to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer, but now the Toffees are unlikely to lower their valuation of the player.
Everyone will be aware of the fact that Chelsea are desperate to sell Costa. Therefore, the buying clubs will look to lowball the Premier League champions as well. According to the report, the Chelsea board believes that Conte’s action has cost the club millions of pounds in the transfer market.
Costa has had problems with Conte since the start of the 2016/17 season and their relationship seems to have gone from bad to worse. The Chelsea striker confirmed that he is looking to leave the club following the text message from the manager.
He said: “The other day, Conte sent me a message saying he does not count on me for next season. So I’ll have to find a way out. If the manager gets in contact to tell you that you are not wanted then you have to leave.”
The player is keen on a return to Atletico Madrid and it will be interesting to see whether the La Liga giants make their move now. It is clear that the striker could be signed for a knockdown fee this summer and Simeone will do well to bring Costa back to Calderon once again.