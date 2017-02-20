Antonio Conte watched Fulham vs Spurs – was he on scouting mission?

Less than 24 hours after Chelsea eased into the next round of the FA Cup following their victory against Wolves, Antonio Conte decided to keep himself busy on Sunday afternoon doing some scouting work.
The Italian was spotted in the stands at Craven Cottage on Sunday alongside Carlo Cudicini, as he was following Fulham’s FA Cup clash with Tottenham.
Surely, Conte wasn’t interested in watching Spurs, as Chelsea have played them twice already in the Premier League. His main motive was something else.
According to reports from the Mirror, Conte was observing two Fulham players – both of them were on loan from Chelsea.
Tomas Kalas, who played in Chelsea’s famous 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield in 2014, is currently on loan at Fulham. He has made 21 appearances in the Championship for the Cottagers, and had a starting role in the match.
With John Terry all set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, Conte probably wants to check all the available defensive options he has at disposal, before delving into the transfer market.
Lucas Piazon is another player who is currently playing for Fulham on loan from Chelsea. The 23-year-old was once tipped to be the next big star to have come out from Brazil, but he has failed to justify his potential since joining the Blues in 2011.
Chelsea are among a host of clubs seemingly interested in Fulham’s highly-rated defender, Ryan Sessegnon. The 16-year-old became the youngest ever scorer in the second tier and the first player born after the year 2000 to hit the net in the top four divisions when he scored against Cardiff in only in his third game.