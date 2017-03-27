Antonio Conte wants to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Antonio Conte is set to renew his efforts to sign the Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this summer. The Chelsea boss tried to sign him last summer but Los Blancos exercised their right to buy the player back from Juventus.
Morata has struggled to get regular first-team football under Zinedine Zidane and Spanish publication AS are reporting that the player has now decided to leave the club. The report claims that Morata’s has made up his mind and Chelsea will offer €65 million for the Spanish striker.
Conte wanted to sign Morata in 2014 during his time at Juventus, but the Italian never managed to work with the player as he was offered the national team job. The current Chelsea manager has informed Roman Abramovich that he wants to sign the Real Madrid forward this summer.
Morata has a contract until 2022 but his desire to leave Bernabeu should make matters simple for the Premier League giants. Diego Costa has been linked with moves away from London recently and if that happens, Morata would be a very good replacement. Morata is keen on a move to Chelsea as he will get to play regularly and would have Pedro, Marcos Alonso, Cesc and Azpilicueta as teammates.
AS claim that Real Madrid would be willing to accept Chelsea’s offer of €65 million for a player who was signed for €30 million.