Antonio Conte rejects offer from Real Madrid

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly turned down the opportunity to manage Real Madrid.
Los Blancos are currently without a manager after Zinedine Zidane surprisingly stepped down from his role despite having guided the club to a third successive Champions League title just days earlier.
The Spanish giants have made Conte their priority target to be their next boss after Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino turned down their advances.
Conte is unlikely to remain with Chelsea beyond this summer after the club placed fifth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Conte is said to be concerned that he will not be a good fit at the Santiago Bernabeu as he feels that his managerial methods will not work well as the players do not have the work ethic which his methods require.
Conte is also waiting for the Chelsea board to fire him before making a decision about his future. This is a better option for him as he will get a massive pay-out as compensation.
Nevertheless, this does not mean that a link up between Conte and Real is completely out of the cards. It could happen eventually once the Blues fire him.