Antonio Conte on PSG shortlist to replace Unai Emery

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is one of the candidates shortlisted by Paris Saint-Germain to replace Unai Emery, as per reports in France.
The Parisians are nine points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League but several members of the squad have apparently shown their discontent with the way Emery has run the club so far. As per the report, some of the players are believed to be jealous of PSG’s world record signing Neymar who has been granted special privileges at the club.
The Gazzetta in Italy also report PSG’s interest in Juventus boss Max Allegri. The former AC Milan manager was linked with a move to the French capital before the appointment of Emery from Sevilla.
This could be a make or break season for the Spaniard at PSG with Champions League glory the primary objective for the club chiefs.
Former Chelsea technical director Miichael Emenalo lifted the lid on Conte’s future at Stamford bridge last week. Emenalo who moved to AS Monaco after ten years with the Blues believes that Conte would be ‘just fine’.
“Chelsea are very lucky,” he told talkSPORT.
“Every year we seemed to find some very good people to manage or coach that club and I think in Antonio Conte they have one of the best three coaches in the world.
“I think that he enjoys a lot of respect at the senior level, the board level and the ownership level of the club, so there should be no worries at all.
“It is true that I have a very good personal relationship with him, I love his work, I love his passion, I love his ideas.
“But I think he’ll be just fine.
“He is surrounded by a lot of competent assistants, those he brought with him and those who were already at the club, and their recent results just show they will keep going on stronger and stronger.”