Antonio Conte keen to sign Real Madrid’s Isco – Manchester United also interested

Isco’s contract situation at Real Madrid has reached a stage where Spanish newspapers find it no longer serious, but a ‘soap opera’. The Spaniard has a contract with Madrid till June 2018, but contact renewal talks have stalled for a while.
Madrid have two options: sell Isco or offer him a new contract. The reigning European champions could be willing to sell him at a high price, as Madrid are looking to enter a ‘new revolution’ under Florentino Pérez.
Isco has played less games this season than expected. While Isco may have dropped down the pecking order at Madrid, there will be no shortage of top European clubs who would love to have him in their squad. What has been really frustrating for Isco is that he remains a secondary option for Zinedine Zidane.
The 24-year-old is desperate to get regular games under his belt. More than a lucrative contract, it is regular chance that he craves for. He is not satisfied with the treatment meted out to him, with Zidane often preferring fringe players in his position. Isco has been with Madrid for four years now, but he is still struggling to cement a regular starting spot.
Isco has no other option but to wait till the end of the season, when his father-cum-agent, Paco Alarcón, will hold talks with the club to find the best solution for both parties.
According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, several top clubs are vying for his signature. He prefers a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea being one of the clubs he ‘loves’ (read as admires). At Chelsea, Antonio Conte is creating a strong squad with lots of Spanish players, with the likes of Pedro, Fabregas, Marcos Alonso, Azpilicueta, and Diego Costa all performing brilliantly under the Italian. Conte would love to add another Spaniard to his ranks. The other options for him are Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.
United would be an interesting choice for Isco, where the Spaniard will be reunited with his former manager, José Mourinho. It remains to be seen whether United at all make any move for him, as the Red Devils are more interested in signing Antoine Griezmann and Saúl Ñíguez from Atletico Madrid instead, if widespread reports are to be believed.