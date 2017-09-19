Antonio Conte heaps praise on Nottingham Forest

Chelsea will host Nottingham Forest in the English League Cup third round on Wednesday.
And ahead of the tie at Stamford Bridge, Blues boss Antonio Conte has offered his adulation for the world dominating Forest side under Brian Clough back in the late 1970’s.
Conte claimed that he saw them lift the European Cup under Clough and despite Forest’s change in fortunes in the last few decades, they are still a club worthy of respect.
“Yeah, yeah,” he said when asked whether he remembers Forest’s glorious past. “We are talking about a great club and a great history in England. I remember that in the past Nottingham Forest played also in the Champions League and is one of the most important clubs in England.”
The former Juventus manager is cautious, however, insisting that the current team under Mark Warburton is no less of a threat.
“We have a great respect for them and for this reason, we have to pay great attention tomorrow. Don’t forget, in the last game they beat Newcastle,” he added.
“I watched a lot of games and they play good football. We must pay great attention tomorrow because, I repeat, we want to go into the next round but I am sure, also, that Nottingham Forest wants the same.”
The Reds won two consecutive European Cups under Clough in 1979 and in 1980 but currently lie 10th in the Championship having won four out of the eight games played so far.