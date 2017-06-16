Antonio Conte could be sacked by Chelsea, warns Steve Nicol

Antonio Conte is apparently unhappy with Chelsea’s efforts in the transfer market if recent reports are to be believed.
Apparently, there is a backroom battle brewing at Stamford Bridge and the ESPN pundit Steve Nicol thinks that Conte needs to get in line or he could be out of a job soon. The former Liverpool player has been quoted by the media claiming that Abramovich is unlikely to put up with Conte’s behaviour much longer.
The Russian owner has fired several managers in the past and Nicol thinks that his no-nonsense approach might cause problems for Conte.
Nicol said:
It seems like there is a bit of posturing going on, both parties flexing their muscles. Conte trying to show he’s in charge and of course, let’s be honest, if Roman Abramovich has anything to do with it, he always comes out on top. If Conte wants to push this too far, this is a possibility (of him leaving). I don’t see it happening, but he needs to get in line. It’s only a matter of time. When you’ve got all this kind of nonsense going on, I think the only thing you can come to the conclusion of is this guy is not going to be here long term. If he’s going to do this every time there’s a transfer window, then eventually Abramovich says ‘cheerio, I’ll get somebody else, because I’ve done it before and we still won the title’.
Chelsea have denied these allegations and there is nothing to suggest that Conte has a problem with the club or the owner. It seems that Nicol’s comments are based on assumptions rather than facts.
Conte has done amazingly well in his first season and the Blues would be foolish to let him go now. The former Juventus manager is the right man to take them forward and do well in the Champions League next season. Also, the transfer window is not open yet and therefore criticising Chelsea’s transfer business already is naive and premature.
Furthermore, Conte has done well to strike a rapport with the Chelsea fans with his passionate celebrations on the touchline. Abramovich is unlikely to risk the wrath of the fans by sacking the Chelsea favourite.