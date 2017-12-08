Antoine Griezmann tipped to join either Man United or Barcelona

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has tipped Antoine Griezmann to join either Manchester United or Barcelona next summer.
The striker has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid, but Balague believes he will see out the season with his current club.
“Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid in the New Year, but Atleti are working on the assumption he is leaving next season,” he told Sky Sports.
“Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid want him. I don’t think he has agreed anything with any club yet.
“Atletico have spoken to Barcelona about Griezmann but, again, nothing has been agreed.
“The destination will be decided by Griezmann and Griezmann alone. He is open to all of those possibilities.
“At this moment in time, I feel Manchester United are Barcelona are ahead of the other suitors.”
Griezmann was wanted by United last summer, although he recently penned a one-year contract extension with Atletico.
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career the Red Devils will need to boost their striking options and Griezmann would be a superb addition to the Premier League.
Barca’s pursuit of Phillippe Coutinho suggests they could have their sights set elsewhere, putting United in pole position to sign the French international.