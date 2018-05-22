Anthony Martial will make Tottenham Hotspur title contenders next season

According to reports from the London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur have made Manchester United forward Anthony Martial their top transfer target in the summer window.
The French striker, who is on a £65,000-a-week contract at United, was left out of France’s World Cup squad last week, and could be willing to move away from Old Trafford.
United are interested in Spurs centre-half, Toby Alderweireld, and the two clubs could be prepared to do business.
The 22-year-old highly talented forward will be perfect for Spurs. Pochettino loves to work with young talents, and he could get the best out of him.
Spurs have struggled in recent years to find a suitable back up striker for Harry Kane. Martial can solve that conundrum.
Not only is he capable of playing across all positions in attacking midfield, he can play as a striker if the situation so demands. So, Pochenttino, in theory, should face no problem at all to accommodate him in the playing XI.
Martial has shown glimpses of his vast potential at United, but he needs to play under a manager who can trust him and boost his confidence.
Spurs are choc-a-bloc with top talents, and signing Martial will make them a strong force in the Premier League that can challenge for the title next season.