Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, agent confirms

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial wants to leave the club this summer.
The player’s agent has confirmed to RMC Sport that the player is unhappy with the lack of game time at Old Trafford and after careful consideration, he has decided to leave.
As per his agent, Martial would have asked to leave the club earlier if not for the support from the fans.
The Frenchman has been used as a squad player by Jose Mourinho and he is clearly frustrated with the situation. Martial has been left out of France’s World Cup squad as a result.
It is clear that the player wants to play week in week out and it will be interesting to see whether the Red Devils can offer him that. The arrival of Lukaku and Sanchez has pushed him further down the pecking order.
Apparently, the player’s representatives have been discussing a new deal with Manchester United for months but an agreement has not been reached.
“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” Lamboley told French news outlet RMC Sport.“There are lots of factors, and right now it’s too early to talk about them.
“I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That’s why this decision has come – it’s a well-thought-out decision.
“Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”
Here is how the fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
Nooooo 🙁
Dont blame him mate 😭 Gutted! Will go elsewhere and be one of worlds best one day i think! Mourinho ruined him 😪
Wait what???
Am not Martial fc but loosing him is a bad idea
If we are selling him, don’t sell it to a rival and put a buy back clause for the future. We will need him once Mourinho is gone in a few years. That’s my opinion.
This is just heart breaking…
He was superstar under LVG, Jose humiliated him and ruined his United career
If Martial wants to go, he can go. Very stylish player and wonderfully talented (obvs), but personally I think he’s a bit behind in terms of progress for the potential he has. Whether that’s his fault or United’s failure is another question, but if his heart’s not in it, seeya
Anthony Martial is one of those players who makes you quicken your step when you approach a stadium: offering pace, flair and wonderful goals. Just the sort of player this often unimaginative #MUFC side can ill afford to lose this summer
