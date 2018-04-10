Anthony Martial wants to leave in summer, Man Utd fans react

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of this season.
The Frenchman has been used as a squad player since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and he is frustrated with the lack of regular first-team action.
According to reports, Martial has turned down the offer of extension at United and the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are interested in the Frenchman.
🚨Breaking : Anthony #Martial wants to leave Manchester United this summer. #MUFC
The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can hold on to him now.
Martial is a world-class talent and Manchester United fans will be bitterly disappointed to lose him at this stage of his career.
Jose Mourinho will need to provide the young forward with regular first-team football now. Former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez has been very poor for United so far and dropping him should not be too much of a problem.
Young striker Marcus Rashford is in a similar situation and it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the summer.
Here is how the United fans reacted to the Martial news earlier today.
Martial wins our POTM 3/5 times with 21 goal contributions by January. Scores 3 games running, what’s Jose do? Benches him for a 29 year old on the decline and hasn’t featured him in a game since mid February. Martial would be fucking mad to stay under this senile prick.
Mark my words: if Mourinho pushes Martial out of Utd, it will be another Salah, KDB type situation. He will explode elsewhere & come a world beater…
Wouldn’t put it past Mourinho to let Martial leave, afterall he did once decided De Bruyne and Salah both weren’t good enough.
Could be another of those situations if we let him leave where he ends up being one day at the level they are.
Martial leaving United would be an absolutely massive blow for them and the biggest indicator yet of how detrimental Mourinho’s short-sighted management is.
Would genuinely rather he left than Martial, Pogba and them. But that’s just me. 😂
Allowing Anthony Martial to leave #MUFC would be the biggest mistake of Mourinho’s career. https://t.co/67o0WYKpgs
If we bring in Richarlison after letting Martial go, I promise to periscope myself hanging from a rope
Let’s buy Bale, get rid of Martial… In two years our wingers will both be 31… And flogged to fuck… We’ll then be discussing spending £100m on someone like Martial. Sound business plan.
I’m leaving clubs with Martial.
Let this sink in, ONLY Lukaku (34) has been directly involved in more goals than Martial (21) this season. Jose that.
Letting Anthony Martial leave will be a huge mistake. Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez are two players in similar positions approaching the back end of their careers. Anthony Martial is just starting off. Could be a key player for the next decade.
The scenes when Anthony Martial is sold to PSG and United replace him with Bale, who ruptures his groin in the first game of the season and spends the next 2 years on the operating table, only to retire at the age of 31 and go down in history as Hargreaves 2.0.
