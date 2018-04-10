Blog Competitions English Premier League Anthony Martial wants to leave in summer, Man Utd fans react

Anthony Martial wants to leave in summer, Man Utd fans react

10 April, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford at the end of this season.

The Frenchman has been used as a squad player since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez and he is frustrated with the lack of regular first-team action.

According to reports, Martial has turned down the offer of extension at United and the likes of Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are interested in the Frenchman.

The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals for Jose Mourinho’s side this season and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can hold on to him now.

Martial is a world-class talent and Manchester United fans will be bitterly disappointed to lose him at this stage of his career.

Jose Mourinho will need to provide the young forward with regular first-team football now. Former Arsenal player Alexis Sanchez has been very poor for United so far and dropping him should not be too much of a problem.

Young striker Marcus Rashford is in a similar situation and it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the summer.

Here is how the United fans reacted to the Martial news earlier today.

 

Watford agree deal to sign Tottenham target Ben Wilmot
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com