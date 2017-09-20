Blog Competitions English Premier League Angry Leeds United fans slam Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on Twitter

20 September, 2017 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is having a tough time on loan at Leeds United.

The highly talented defender has failed to win over the Leeds faithful and the fans seem to have given up on him already. His performance against Burnley was so disappointing that the Leeds United fans are ready to send him back to his parent club already.

Borthwick-Jackson started for Leeds against Burnley in the Carabao Cup but the young defender looked nervous and was taken off in the second half. With Berardi injured right now, the Manchester United defender was expected to establish himself as a starter at Elland Road but he has failed to do so.

The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the coaching staff at Old Trafford and he managed to impress under Louis van Gaal. It seems that the player is lacking in confidence right now and he will need the support of the manager and the fans in order to bounce back.

Borthwick-Jackson still has a lot of time to turn it around at Leeds and he will be motivated to do so now more than ever.

Here is how the Leeds faithful reacted to Borthwick-Jackson’s performance last night.

 

