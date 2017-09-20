Angry Leeds United fans slam Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on Twitter

Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is having a tough time on loan at Leeds United.
The highly talented defender has failed to win over the Leeds faithful and the fans seem to have given up on him already. His performance against Burnley was so disappointing that the Leeds United fans are ready to send him back to his parent club already.
Borthwick-Jackson started for Leeds against Burnley in the Carabao Cup but the young defender looked nervous and was taken off in the second half. With Berardi injured right now, the Manchester United defender was expected to establish himself as a starter at Elland Road but he has failed to do so.
The 20-year-old is very highly rated by the coaching staff at Old Trafford and he managed to impress under Louis van Gaal. It seems that the player is lacking in confidence right now and he will need the support of the manager and the fans in order to bounce back.
Borthwick-Jackson still has a lot of time to turn it around at Leeds and he will be motivated to do so now more than ever.
Here is how the Leeds faithful reacted to Borthwick-Jackson’s performance last night.
Hope CBJ doesnt play for Leeds again. He’s his (& our) own worst enemy. Hes now behind non left backs Beradi, Anita, Dallas & my Gran! #LUFC
— Craig Kimmitt (@craigpaul85) September 19, 2017
I imagine that’s the last time we will see Borthwick-Jackson #lufc
— Ryan Pinnick (@RPlufc93) September 19, 2017
We really, really need to send Borthwick-Jackson back.
— Matty (@mattylufc_) September 19, 2017
Borthwick-Jackson looked awful today. Can’t see him making many more appearances for us. 4th choice LB behind 2 RB’s and a winger 🙈 #LUFC
— Austin (@AustinLDN86) September 19, 2017