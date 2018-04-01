Angelo Ogbonna reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Hammers’s victory on Saturday.
David Moyes’s side bounced back from three straight defeats to seal a crucial 3-0 victory in the Premier League against Southampton at the London Stadium.
Ogbonna started the game, and played the entire 90 minutes. He was rock solid at the back alongside Declan Rice, and helped his side keep a clean sheet.
The 29-year-old posted a picture of West Ham players doing a huddle, with a caption “always together” and using hashtags
#happyeastertoeveryone and #squad.
Always together! 👊🏾#happyeastertoeveryone#squad pic.twitter.com/Cm7AIUWBG5
— Angelo Ogbonna (@OgbonnaOfficial) April 1, 2018
West Ham needed to respond strongly after their recent poor performances. Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Hammers, and Marko Arnautovic scored twice to give them a 3-0 lead at the break.
Ogbonna has made 25 Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season, and was brilliant against the Saints.
He made one interception, and six clearances during the game, according to whoscored.com.
With this victory West Ham have moved to 14th in the Premier League table, five points clear of the drop zone.
Hammers fans responded to Ogbonna’s tweet and praised him for his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Good to see you and Declan at the back yesterday Angelo 👍
— Chris Eames (@chrisieboy1973) April 1, 2018
Oggy, you was immense yesterday, keep it up fella! ⚒
— ⚒ Roger ⚒ Olas ⚒ (@r_jay_whu) April 1, 2018
Well played yet again you have been one of our standout players this season
— Barry Stephens (@bazertastic) April 1, 2018
Keep it up OG, you’re playing amazing right now ❤⚒
— Jack (@Jvckist) April 1, 2018
Another amazing performance yesterday. Grandeee!!!#WeAllFollowTheWestHamOverLandAndSea#COYI
— mauro ⚒ micuccio (@MMicuccio) April 1, 2018
Legend
— Aidan Stanton (@stantontron) April 1, 2018
Great win …… great team performance – all united and fans were 12th man COYI ⚒
— pollyP (@pollyhammerette) April 1, 2018