Blog Columns Site News Angelo Ogbonna reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

Angelo Ogbonna reacts to West Ham win on Twitter

1 April, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, West Ham

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after Hammers’s victory on Saturday.

David Moyes’s side bounced back from three straight defeats to seal a crucial 3-0 victory in the Premier League against Southampton at the London Stadium.

Ogbonna started the game, and played the entire 90 minutes. He was rock solid at the back alongside Declan Rice, and helped his side keep a clean sheet.

The 29-year-old posted a picture of West Ham players doing a huddle, with a caption “always together” and using hashtags #happyeastertoeveryone and #squad.

West Ham needed to respond strongly after their recent poor performances. Joao Mario opened the scoring for the Hammers, and Marko Arnautovic scored twice to give them a 3-0 lead at the break.

Ogbonna has made 25 Premier League appearances for the Hammers this season, and was brilliant against the Saints.

He made one interception, and six clearances during the game, according to whoscored.com.

With this victory West Ham have moved to 14th in the Premier League table, five points clear of the drop zone.

Hammers fans responded to Ogbonna’s tweet and praised him for his performance. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Report: Crystal Palace eye move for Everton winger Ademola Lookman
Paul Dummett posts message after Newcastle United win
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake