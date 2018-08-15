Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds win vs Bolton on Twitter

Leeds United maintained their strong start to the season after earning a 2-1 victory over Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.
Summer signing Patrick Bamford scored his first goal for the club with a clinical low finish to give Leeds the lead in the 27th minute.
Samu Saiz, who has been excellent yet again for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, added another before the half time to put Leeds in the driving seat.
After the break, Erhun Oztumer pulled one back for the visitors while Jonathan Grounds came close to a leveller. In the end, Leeds managed to hold on to their lead.
Bielsa made quite a few changes to the starting line-up, and gave opportunities to players who haven’t featured properly in the opening two games.
Some of them looked rusty and tired as the match progressed. Former Leeds United player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He found it to be a decent performance from the Whites.
Decent performances especially the first Half we could of been 4 up at half time the lads that haven’t played a game yet did look a little tired in the second half but it’s a win and move on to the next round #mot #leeds
Leeds have made a strong start to their 2018-19 season wining both their Championship games already. Against Bolton, they enjoyed 57% of possession, and attempted 14 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.