Andy Couzens comments on Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s performance against Derby County

22 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United played out a 2-2 draw against Derby County last night and former midfielder Andy Couzens took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the game and Lasogga’s performance.

The Whites went ahead through Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s goal. Former Aston Villa star Andreas Weimann equalized for Derby. Couzens tweeted that Lasogga is getting better with every game and Leeds should look to create more chances for him.

The former Leeds midfielder believes that Lasogga is likely to convert most of his chances. Couzens also praised the attacker’s link-up play against Derby.

Meanwhile, Ezgjan Alioski’s late goal seemed like the match winner for Leeds but the on-loan Chelsea player Kasey Palmer scored to level things up.

Leeds fans were left frustrated with their side’s poor defending. The Whites led the game twice but they have failed to win once again. It will be interesting to see how manager Heckingbottom sorts out Leeds’ defensive woes.

The new Leeds manager will be looking to build for next season and he will look at these games as a learning curve.

The Whites are now eight points off the play-off positions.

