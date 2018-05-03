Andy Carroll set to be dropped after training ground row with David Moyes

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is set to be dropped for this weekend’s clash against Leicester City.
The England international was involved in a training ground row with David Moyes.
As per the reports, Andy Carroll was frustrated with the lack of action against Manchester City and he did not hide his feeling on the bench.
Moyes wanted to sort out the issue in training but the player refused to apologise. Apparently, the 29-year-old was sent home from training and this could affect his future at the club.
It seems that Carroll will need to repair his relationship with Moyes if he wants to play again this season.
The report adds that West Ham players believe that it was the player’s mistake and therefore Moyes is in a strong position here.
West Ham are 3 points above the drop zone and it will be interesting to see whether Moyes is willing to take the gamble and drop Carroll for good. The Hammers are lacking in attacking depth and the decision to drop the 29-year-old could backfire for Moyes.
West Ham are in need of goals and Carroll would provide them with goals and a presence up front.