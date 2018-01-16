Andy Carroll has his heart set on a move to Chelsea

Chelsea are interested in signing the West Ham striker Andy Carroll this month.
According to reports, the Blues are hoping to land the England international on a loan deal and they have already offered to send Michy Batshuayi the other way in the swap deal.
The report adds that West Ham prefer a cash deal and therefore it will be interesting to see whether Chelsea come up with a bid now.
Apparently, Carroll’s head has been turned by Chelsea’s offer and he wants a move to Stamford Bridge when he will be able to play Champions League football.
Alvaro Morata has struggled to score goals in the recent weeks and Conte wants to add a target man to his attack. A move for Fernando Llorente fell apart during the summer and the Blues have been keeping tabs on the likes of Carroll and Benteke ever since.
If Carroll ends up leaving, it will be a huge blow for Moyes. The striker has impressed in the recent weeks and he is expected to start ahead of Chicharito if he stays. Chicharito has failed to impress since his summer move to West Ham and the Mexican has been linked with a move away.
West Ham are set to lose Diafra Sakho in January as well and it seems that Moyes will have to sign a new striker soon.