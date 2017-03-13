Andreas Pereira wants to play for Man Utd next season

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira is looking to play for the Old Trafford outfit next season.
The 21-year-old midfielder has impressed in La Liga and has scored four times for Granada this season. Pereira believes that the challenging situations at Granada have prepared him well for the Premier League.
Pereira has made 24 appearances for Granada this season and the South American has been a key member of the first-team squad at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes. The player confirmed earlier this season that he is constant touch with Jose Mourinho regarding a return to Old Trafford this summer.
Manchester United already have plenty of options in attacking midfield and it will be interesting to see how Mourinho accommodates the player next season. Pereira has hinted that if United decide to send him out on loan again, he will have to reconsider his future at the club.
Andreas Pereira made his Manchester United debut under Louis van Gaal last season and was then sent out on loan in the summer of 2016 to gain some valuable first team experience.
When I came, I told myself: it’s not Manchester United. It’s a good club, a good league, but not the best in the world. At PSV we were always attacking and at United we always wanted the ball, then I came here and we’re defending. It’s hard to adapt, but it is good for me: I learnt a lot. I couldn’t defend at all. Now I’m a lot better. It’s a mental process and I would never have had this in Manchester. I know what it is now to have difficult games in a relegation team. I know what it is to have pressure for 80 minutes and then maybe in one counterattack need to score. Normally, it is the other way around at United. I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: ‘Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,’ or ‘we don’t want you anymore,’ I don’t know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada.