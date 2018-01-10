Andreas Christensen pens new deal with Chelsea

Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen has officially put pen to paper and signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge.
The 21 year has become a key part of Antonio Conte’s back 3 this season, having dislodged David Luiz from the starting XI. He has a total of 22 appearances under his belt as Chelsea look to continue their fight for silverware on all fronts.
The Danish international arrived at Chelsea from Brondby in 2012. He soon established himself within the blues youth set-up, before signing his first professional contract in 2015.
Christensen has since gone from strength to strength after being loaned out to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. During his time in Germany, the young Dane became a regular for The Borussians, making 83 appearances in all competitions.
Having signed the new four-and-a-half year contract to keep him at Chelsea until 2022. Christensen told chelseafc.com
“It feels really good to sign a new contract and I’m just happy to be committed to Chelsea for the future. I’ve played a lot of games, I’m enjoying it at the club and everything is working well.’
Chelsea have received a lot of criticism for their loan policy. Many youngsters find themselves coming through the ranks with high hopes, only to find themselves being shipped out on loan to gain experience. In most cases, they never come close to a return to Stamford Bridge.
Christensen has certainly bucked the trend. His performances this season have shown a maturity beyond his years, and that is largely thanks to the time spent loan at Borussia-Park.
Here’s hoping more youth products will get the opportunity to cement themselves into the first team squad at Stamford Bridge.