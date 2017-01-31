Andrea Ranocchia: Hull City sign Inter Milan defender on loan

Hull City have completed the signing of defender, Andrea Ranocchia, from Inter Milan on the deadline day. The Premier League club have confirmed the news on their official twitter feed.
📑 | We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE
— Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017
On Monday, Hull City reached an agreement with the Italian giants for the loan move of the defender. He has passed his medical with flying colours and will play in the Premier League for the rest of the season.
The 28-year-old has played only nine games for Inter this season, and has dropped down the pecking order under manager Stefano Pioli, with his last appearance coming in the Europa League on December 8.
Andrea Ranocchia has won 314 aerial duels in Serie A since 2012/13; at least 107 more than any other Inter player.
Big presence. https://t.co/2bBHiJmMlC
— Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 31, 2017
Ranocchia is not in the first team plans of his manager, and was told that he is free to leave the San Siro this month. The defender has made over 150 appearances for Inter and earned 21 International caps between 2010 and 2016.
The experienced Italian defender will fill the void left by Curtis Davies, who is facing upto eight weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Hull City are expected to make more signings on deadline day, as they are aiming to avoid relegation this season.
Hull City are second bottom in the Premier League with just one point above Sunderland. They face a tough match against Manchester United on Wednesday night in the Premier League, and new signing Ranocchia could be thrown into the mix straightaway.