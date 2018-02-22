Blog Columns Site News Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter thanking Leeds United fans

22 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United drew 2-2 against Derby County in the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

The Whites are without a win since the Boxing day, and now have gone nine games without a win in the Championship.

Leeds United owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his gratitude to the Leeds fans who travelled to Pride Park. He tweeted:

It was a game Leeds should have won, but Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffered a heartbreak as Derby equalised deep into extra time.

Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet with many demanding the owner to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.

The Whites are 11th in the Championship table, eight points away from play-off places, and it is looking increasingly difficult for Leeds to get into the top six.

In terms of support, Leeds fans are one of the most passionate supporters in the country, and it is upto the club to give them something to cheer about.

