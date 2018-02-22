Andrea Radrizzani posts message on Twitter thanking Leeds United fans

Leeds United drew 2-2 against Derby County in the Championship clash on Wednesday night.
The Whites are without a win since the Boxing day, and now have gone nine games without a win in the Championship.
Leeds United owner and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his gratitude to the Leeds fans who travelled to Pride Park. He tweeted:
Massive support last night thank to all @LUFC supporters who travelled to Derby 💛💙 https://t.co/9MKRZvwppA
— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) February 22, 2018
It was a game Leeds should have won, but Paul Heckingbottom’s side suffered a heartbreak as Derby equalised deep into extra time.
Leeds fans were quick to respond to his tweet with many demanding the owner to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer.
The Whites are 11th in the Championship table, eight points away from play-off places, and it is looking increasingly difficult for Leeds to get into the top six.
In terms of support, Leeds fans are one of the most passionate supporters in the country, and it is upto the club to give them something to cheer about.
Bring Rob green back won’t cost much and will do a decent job
— Luke (@luke83m) February 22, 2018
well, the Leeds supporters are something to be proud of..they doing their job week in and week out, that is hardly what we can say for this sad bunch of players out there.. no win since 2017!! 2 points out of 18!! things to be conserned about Andrea!
— Rune Holthen (@ColdNorwegian) February 22, 2018
With fantastic support away from home on a school night we’re hoping you’ll splash the Queens Head on some quality, Championship proven players 4 next season.. Because don’t you think the fan’s deserve something to cheer about?
— alan thompson (@thombo1987) February 22, 2018
Mr. chairman you will never be surprised on what our supporters can achieve to help our team.
We have all been waiting for that owner that cares as much as we do.Many think you are that man. Good luck to both.
— Martin Bleasby (@bleasbywhite) February 22, 2018
Sack Orta, sign a new goalkeeper, and keep cooper away from the starting 11. Cheers.
— Aran Huseyin (@Aran_Huseyin1) February 22, 2018
👍🏻 sign Lasogga and give Saiz a ten year contract
— stephen byrne (@Superleeds1Mot) February 22, 2018
Get rid of Orta
— Martin (@therushman77) February 22, 2018