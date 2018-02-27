Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Andre Villas-Boas urges Harry Kane to leave in order to win trophies

27 February, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Former Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas has suggested that Harry Kane will have to leave the club if he wants to win trophies.

The England international is one of the best players in world football and Villas-Boas believes that Kane will have to make a choice regarding his future soon.

The Portuguese manager believes that Spurs will be able to offer him recognition and stability but they will not be able to satisfy his hunger for trophies.

He said: “It depends on Harry and his ambitions for the future and how he sees his career going forward. If he has a hunger for trophies and for notoriety he would have to leave Spurs, if he has no hunger for that, but (wants) recognition and stability, he would stay at Spurs.”

Villas-Boas’s comments are frankly quite surprising given the fact that Spurs are improving every season and they have one of the best teams in England right now. The Londoners have managed to challenge for the title in the last two seasons as well.

Pochettino clearly needs to add more depth to his side in order to take the next step but to say that Spurs cannot win trophies is quite silly.

The former Chelsea manager’s comments have not gone down too well with the Spurs fans. Here is how they reacted to his opinion on Twitter.

 

