Andre Green signs a new deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed on a new deal with their highly rated winger Andre Green.
The 19-year-old is set to stay at Villa Park until the summer of 2020 now.
The young winger is very highly rated by Steve Bruce and therefore the Championship outfit have moved swiftly to secure his services.
Green has not featured for most of this season due to a hamstring injury but he is seen as a key part of Aston Villa’s future.
The Aston Villa winger had a hamstring surgery back in September and he returned to action in January this year. However, recurring injury problems have forced him to stay on the sidelines since.
The 19-year-old is expected to return to action next month according to Birmingham Mail.
Green will be hoping to help Aston Villa fight for promotion in their remaining games. It will be interesting to see whether Bruce gives him some first team chances now.
Aston Villa star Robert Snodgrass seemed delighted with Green’s contract extension. The former West Ham player sent out a message to the young winger on Twitter.
